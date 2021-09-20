Four military veterans have spent five days in portable toilet cabins for charity.

Ian Baillie, Mike Hewlett, Gary Sprakes and Chris Nicholls were raising funds for Forgotten Veterans UK.

For five days the portable toilets on Southsea Common in Portsmouth were where the men ate, slept and, naturally, went to the loo.

Gary Weaving, the charity's founder, said all the men had credited the organisation with saving their lives.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.