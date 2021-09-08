Hundreds of previously unseen photos taken during the filming of Only Fools and Horses have been unearthed in the BBC Archive.

On the 40th anniversary of the classic sitcom, archivists have digitised long-forgotten negatives of the show's stars and crew filming on location.

They include scenes at Butser Hill, near Petersfield in Hampshire, Studland Beach in Dorset and Margate in Kent.

Archivists said the photos were an "incredibly rare" find.

Video journalist: Richard Latto

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.