The moment three ferry staff members had a lucky escape after their kiosk in was flattened by a passing HGV has been captured on video.

The lorry was waiting to board a Red Funnel vehicle ferry at Town Quay in Southampton when it struck the kiosk shortly before 13:00.

Red Funnel said three staff members inside got out of the wreckage with "insignificant injuries".

It warned of delays and disruption to traffic and sailings. Police said no arrests had been made.