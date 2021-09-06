A meteor has been filmed by webcams lighting up the sky over the south coast.

The footage posted on the Solent Ships YouTube page was take at about 22:45 BST on Sunday evening.

A bright object can be seen streaking across the sky over the Red Funnel ferry terminal in Southampton.

Video of the meteor was also captured by the Hampshire Road Policing Unit and posted on Twitter.

Writing on their YouTube page Solent Ships said it could have been a meteorite and that it's "believed to have landed in Morgat, Brittany".