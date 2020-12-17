The moment a thief snatched a 13-year-old boy's pet dog has been captured by a doorbell camera.

Footage of the theft, which happened in Horndean, Hampshire, on Tuesday evening, was subsequently shared thousands of times on social media.

The dog, a border terrier called Melchy, was being walked when it was bundled into a car after its young owner was pushed out of the way.

Melchy was found in a nearby park on Wednesday.

Mark Brotherton, the boy's father, said he was relieved and thanked all of those who helped locate their family pet.

He added: "You don't get moments like this in life very often."

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said the force was appealing for witnesses.

She added: "A 13-year-old boy had been walking the dog when an unknown man asked for the dog's name; he then forcefully took the dog and left in a blue car."

