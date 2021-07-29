The latest in a series of explosions has been carried out as part of the demolition of Fawley Power Station.

The oil-fired facility on the Hampshire coast was decommissioned in 2013 after operating for more than 40 years.

A controlled blast at 10:00 BST took down part of the boiler house.

Footage courtesy of Sarah Webber.

