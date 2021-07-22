Town centre evacuated over package threat

Part of a town centre was evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered by shop workers.

The package was found in Fareham by shop staff near Poundland in West Street at about 13:00 BST.

Hampshire Constabulary said a Royal Navy explosive disposal team found the item posed no threat and made it safe. A 100m cordon in the area had been lifted by 16:30.

The force said it was satisfied there was "no threat to the public".

