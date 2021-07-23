The parents of a British woman who vanished from her boyfriend's yacht in the US Virgin Islands say they "still have hope" she will be found alive.

Sarm Heslop, 41, from Southampton, was reported missing by Ryan Bane, from his boat off St John over four months ago.

Peter Heslop and Brenda Street say they are in a "living nightmare" and still have no answers about what happened.

Mr Bane, the last person to have seen her, has declined detectives' request for an interview, according to police.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.