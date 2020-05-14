Covid wards are opening again as medics warn a third wave has begun in the south of England.

Patients are younger than previously seen and are a mix of those who have been vaccinated, and those who have not had a jab, according to staff at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

Luke Donegan, 25, had decided not to take up the opportunity to be vaccinated but plans to get the jab once he has recovered.

"I'm living proof you can get it bad," he said, adding: "You live and you learn, hopefully."

Meanwhile, Peggy had received both jabs before she was admitted.

"If I hadn't had the vaccine, I don't know how I would have been," she said.

Reporter: Alastair Fee

Cameraman: Ian Da Costa