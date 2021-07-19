A nightclub in Portsmouth has opened its doors after 483 days of restrictions due to coronavirus.

Astoria reopened at midnight to crowds of up to 2,000 revellers.

People were not expected to wear face coverings or show Covid passports to attend.

It comes after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. However, guidance remains in place for certain activities.

