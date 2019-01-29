A man who took his grandmother shopping dressed as a dinosaur as a post-lockdown surprise, has become an social media hit.

Samuel Hutchinson, 32, had not seen his grandparents in Southampton for more than a year because of the pandemic.

He said he turned up in a dinosaur outfit to "raise a smile".

His grandparents, Mary and Colin Jackson, said they were "delighted" at seeing their grandson again, albeit in disguise.