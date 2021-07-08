England fans have danced with joy after England reached their first major final in 55 years.

Scenes posted across social media show hundreds of people gathering in town and city centres to celebrate.

England beat Denmark in extra time at Euro 2020 to set up a final against Italy on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate's side came from behind to win their semi-final 2-1 in front of about 60,000 people at Wembley Stadium.