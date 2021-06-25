An arson attack that destroyed a new play park has left a community group "devastated" after months of hard work.

Daisy Dip park in Swaythling, Southampton, opened in February after a fundraising campaign by residents.

However, a fire on Wednesday burned down the playground's castle climbing frame and the park has now been shut.

The city council said it would be "undertaking a high level review of CCTV" in the area. Police are appealing for witnesses.