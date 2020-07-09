A group of teenagers have met with police to speak about their experiences of stop and search.

Rio, Keshni and Ezekieo told the BBC they have all be stopped without being given a reason and believe it is because of the colour of their skin.

The trio were involved in a workshop organised by the group Basingstoke Unites Against Racism.

Hampshire Constabulary attended to talk about people's rights during a stop and search and the proper process.

Video by Emily Ford and Sophia Seth