The first cruise voyage from the UK since the coronavirus pandemic began has got under way.

MSC Virtuosa left Southampton at 19:00 BST on a four-night English Channel excursion, with a stop at Portland in Dorset.

Passengers joining the vessel earlier said it was "absolutely amazing" and a "momentous day".

Some other cruise lines are also planning UK-only voyages this summer.

P&O Cruises previously announced it would extend its ban on international trips until the end of September, while Princess Cruises is also offering domestic voyages.