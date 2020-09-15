As many have been enjoying meals and socialising outside, there could be another change to the "new normal" in Southampton.

Following last week's elections, the new Conservative-led council immediately announced its intention to scrap bus lanes, cycle lanes and a pedestrianised area, as well as a review into the previous Labour council's £18.5m transportation plans.

In the Bedford Place area, traffic was blocked off to make room for bars and restaurants to seat customers outside with social distancing.

The new council have vowed to reopen Bedford Place to traffic again, while leaving adjacent Carlton Place the reserve of pedestrians and diners.

Hospitality outlets and green campaigners want the road to remain open only to people and cyclists as a low traffic neighbourhood, whereas many drivers and retailers in the area want cars to flow freely.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore