The Freemasons is an organisation that conjures up images of secret handshakes, men-only rituals and power and influence wielded from behind closed doors.

Now in a bid to be more open, the organisation has published its first internal report about the state of Freemasonry in 300 years.

There are about 200,000 members across the UK, with the vast majority men aged between 65 and 80.

But the new report showed those aged 18-34 were the most favourable towards Freemasonry, something the organisation said it was keen to capitalise on.

