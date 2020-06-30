Covid 19: Isle of Wight cafe owner works at local hospital
When lockdown shut his seafront café, Kyle Freemantle went from serving coffees to working in his local hospital's A&E department.
He started working as a cleaner at St Mary's hospital when his business in Ventnor, on the Isle of Wight, was closed in March 2020.
The cafe has now reopened for the summer season, but Kyle says he hopes to return to the hospital in the autumn.
Video journalist: Matt Treacy
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Hampshire & Isle of Wight