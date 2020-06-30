When lockdown shut his seafront café, Kyle Freemantle went from serving coffees to working in his local hospital's A&E department.

He started working as a cleaner at St Mary's hospital when his business in Ventnor, on the Isle of Wight, was closed in March 2020.

The cafe has now reopened for the summer season, but Kyle says he hopes to return to the hospital in the autumn.

Video journalist: Matt Treacy

