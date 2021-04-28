More than 40 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at car repair workshop in Portsmouth.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service said it was called at 10:07 BST to the fire at the industrial building in Goldsmith Avenue, Southsea.

Crews from five fire stations are on the scene, the fire service said.

Portsmouth City Council urged people to avoid the area from the junction of Fratton Bridge to Talbot Road.