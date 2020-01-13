A man has said he was punched twice in the face by a policeman during an arrest which was filmed by a passer-by.

The suspect, who gave his name as Scott, said he was "compliant" with three officers who detained him in Newport, Isle of Wight, on Tuesday.

Hampshire Constabulary said the man, who was suspected of assault and resisting a police officer, was later released with no further action.

It said it was investigating the officer's use of force.