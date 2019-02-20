Users of an Isle of Wight skatepark worried about its future have said it is "the heart" of their community.

The outdoor park in Ryde has been in its seafront location for two decades, but it is currently shut due to "anti-social behaviour and damage".

It is on land earmarked for regeneration, prompting many skateboarders to fear it could eventually close for good.

The island's council said it supports skateboarding in the area.

Video journalist: Ben Moore