Greta Thunberg: Winchester university students criticise £24k statue
A decision to erect a £24,000 statue of environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been criticised.
Students at the University of Winchester, where the figure has been unveiled, have said that although they "hugely admire" the Swedish teenager for her work fighting climate change, there is a financial concern.
Union president Megan Ball criticised the timing of the unveiling during the coronavirus pandemic, when students were in "dire need of support".
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Hampshire & Isle of Wight