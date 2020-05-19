BBC News

Hampshire woman uses dinosaur suit to help recovery

A cancer patient has taken to dancing in a dinosaur suit to help rebuild her strength after being rushed to hospital.

Sue Kelly, from Four Marks in Hampshire, collapsed and was taken to hospital with a collapsed lung in March last year.

At the time she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer and, after returning home, her friend bought her a T-rex suit to help her recover.

During the past nine months, she has been dressing up as Beryl and posting dance videos online of her days out.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Hampshire & Isle of Wight