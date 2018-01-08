EzeParking boss sentenced after evading parking fees
A car parking company and its boss have been fined after the council saw CCTV of cars speeding through a parking barrier.
The cars all belonged to cruise passengers who had trusted Alan Naylor's company EzeParking to park them safely while they were on holiday.
Instead they were left in a Southampton City Council car park, and tailgated through its barriers to avoid parking fees.
