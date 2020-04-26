A wedding coordinator is encouraging people to wear their wedding outfits to raise money for a homeless charity.

Beth Allen, from Basingstoke, had the idea after seeing the wedding industry shut down again during lockdown.

She has been asking people to jump around in their wedding best, post pictures on social media, and donate to The Big Issue charity.

Video journalist: Simon Marks

