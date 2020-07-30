An owl has been rescued after its wing became trapped in a fence.

Two men, who were working in Micheldever, Hampshire, came to the aid of the unlucky bird, which seemed to have been unhurt in the ordeal.

Lindsey Velcic shared a video of the rescue on Facebook: "My brother-in-law and husband just rescued a beautiful owl who was caught on their work fence.

"They went to pop him in a box for the local wildlife rescue group to come and check, but he flew off over the fence and he seems fine."

