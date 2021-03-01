Drone footage has revealed the full aftermath of a wall collapse at the historic Hurst Castle.

Part of the 19th century east wing fell on Friday due to a storm last week, according to owner English Heritage.

The organisation said there were "no signs of any major structural problems" before the wall collapsed.

The castle, near Milford-on-Sea in Lymington, Hampshire, was originally built by Henry VIII.

English Heritage said it was already aware of the serious issues affecting the foundations of the east wing and work had been due to begin next week to stabilise the foundations.

Footage by @408hampshire