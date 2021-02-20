The reason the coins in your purse or pocket look the way they do, is down to the work of a Hampshire artist called Christopher Ironside.

It's been 50 years since the UK changed to decimalised currency - ditching the shillings and pennies which used to make up the pound, for solely pence pieces.

The artist, who lived in Andover, entered a public competition launched by the Duke of Edinburgh to design those coins and his work has been put on display in the British Museum.

His family has revealed what it was like to live with the secret that new money was being made for six years.