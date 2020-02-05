A tinnitus expert and sufferer, who treats people across the world with the hearing condition, says he has been inundated with cries for help due to Covid-19.

Tinnitus is recognised as an official symptom of coronavirus, and one UK study suggests one in 15 people with the virus could develop it.

Rupert Brown, from the Isle of Wight, developed an app which uses bespoke soundscapes to manage the condition as there is no cure.

Mr Brown says anxiety, caused by the pandemic and lockdown, has also been "rocket fuel" in exacerbating the condition in those already living with it.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore