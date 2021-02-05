Dozens of plastic ducks dumped in a pond at a national park took hours to clear and could have proved fatal to wildlife, Forestry England has warned.

The children's bath toys were found floating in Setley Pond in the New Forest, Hampshire, on Thursday.

Forestry England said litter left by "thoughtless people" had previously been swallowed by ponies and other animals and resulted in death.

The organisation urged visitors to take responsibility for their litter.