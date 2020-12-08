Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, people across the UK have been signing up to help trial vaccines.

Grace Venters, from New Milton in Hampshire, is one of those people.

She helped by taking the Novovax vaccine at Bournemouth hospital last year, which was recently shown to be 89% effective in large-scale UK trials.

Teacher Jack Caine has just been called up to trial the Valneva vaccine at the Royal South Hants Hospital in Southampton.

If that trial is successful, the UK is set to get 100 million doses of the vaccine.