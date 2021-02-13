A hospital matron who has been nursing for 21 years has told the BBC working in the pandemic was "getting exhausting" and staff were "broken".

Becky Hutchinson, from Basingstoke, is a clinical matron for Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust at the town's hospital.

She is in charge of two wards of Covid patients and said while there is capacity at the hospital, staff are tired from the demanding working conditions.

The trust invited BBC South's health correspondent Alastair Fee to spend a day observing one of Becky's 13-hour shifts.

Cameraman: Brandon Walsh

