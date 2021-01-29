Isle of Wight ferry worker vaccines 'right thing to do'
Giving ferry workers back-up coronavirus vaccines on the Isle of Wight was the "right thing to do", according to island MP Bob Seely.
The Conservative representative said they had only been offered the vaccines when those most at risk could not make their appointments.
The NHS said they invited staff from Red Funnel, Wightlink and Hovercraft to have the jabs because they "help to keep the island's infrastructure moving".
