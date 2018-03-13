A 12-year-old boy who started karate seven years ago has won more than 70 matches and has climbed to number two in World Karate Organisation's rankings in his discipline at under-13 level.

Due to Covid-19, Thomas Klemz, from Fordingbridge in Hampshire, has been training and competing online, which allowed him to enter 20 worldwide events.

He currently practises in a custom-made dojo at the bottom of his garden which was constructed by his family.

Video journalist: Charlie Edmonds

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.