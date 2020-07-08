An animal enthusiast has found her home full of guinea pigs after a year spent rescuing and rehoming the unwanted pets.

Alicia Humphrey, from Hythe in Hampshire, rescues the animals and nurses them back to health.

She currently shares her home with more than 70 little friends.

They eat about 6kg (13lb) of vegetables every day and Alicia said they all have their own personalities.

Video journalist: Simon Marks

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.