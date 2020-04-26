A new hiking network is combining 7,000 different walking routes across Britain.

The project, known as Slow Ways, was created by Dan Raven-Ellison, from London, in an attempt to get people walking between locations they might otherwise drive to.

A country-wide map was created by volunteers during the first lockdown using the Southampton-based national mapping agency Ordnance Survey.

Later this year, Mr Raven-Ellison wants 10,000 walkers to test out routes that were drawn up and see whether they are feasible.

Video journalist: Charlie Edmonds