As well as students sitting exams like GCSEs and A-levels at school or college, there are also thousands of "private" candidates who study their subject alone, away from a classroom and pay to sit the exams.

With summer examinations cancelled by the government, many now fear there is no mechanism in place for them to get a grade.

India Harwood, from the Isle of Wight, is studying an A-level in Law and plans to use the qualification to join the Navy as an officer.

The 19-year-old has paid more than £700 for course materials and to sit the exam as a private candidate. but she fears her only option will be to defer a year, in which case she says she will be "left with nothing after all my work".

The government said it was consulting on how grades would be awarded in the absence of exams and has invited private candidates to give their views.

Video journalist: Ben Moore