Dog being rescued from deep well in Hampshire caught on camera
Video shows the rescue by firefighters of a dog from a 20ft-well (6m) in Eastleigh, Hampshire.
The seven-year-old Labrador, named Willy, fell down the shaft on Thursday night after investigating the scent of a dog carcass in the water, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
It took 12 firefighters two hours to complete the rescue using harnesses.
