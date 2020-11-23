BBC News

Dog being rescued from deep well in Hampshire caught on camera

Video shows the rescue by firefighters of a dog from a 20ft-well (6m) in Eastleigh, Hampshire.

The seven-year-old Labrador, named Willy, fell down the shaft on Thursday night after investigating the scent of a dog carcass in the water, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

It took 12 firefighters two hours to complete the rescue using harnesses.

