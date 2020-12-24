A patient who will spend Christmas Day in hospital recovering from Covid-19 is warning people to be sensible over the holiday.

Denny Dolton has spent two weeks in the intensive care unit at Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester.

The government has scrapped plans to relax Covid rules at Christmas for London and much of south-east England.

In other regions Christmas bubbles will now only be allowed on 25 December.

