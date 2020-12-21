Coronavirus tier 4 restrictions: Portsmouth businesses react
Businesses have described being forced to close under new tier four restrictions as "devastating".
Millions of people in London and parts of east and south-east England are now living in the new toughest restrictions including Portsmouth, Havant and Gosport.
Under tier four rules, people are being told to stay at home, while non-essential shops and businesses have to close.
The government changed the plans in an effort to stop the spread of a new coronavirus variant.
Producer: Sophia Seth
