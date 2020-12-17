Behind the scenes at Portsmouth's Covid-secure pantomime
It wouldn't be Christmas without pantomimes full of cheesy jokes, although this year they could look a bit different.
The King's Theatre in Portsmouth has been closed since March, but the festive season is important for generating much-needed revenue.
So like many other venues, it has put measures in place to put on Covid-secure performances.
A film by Pete Doherty and Sarah Farmer
- Hampshire & Isle of Wight