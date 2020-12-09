BBC News

Care worker Kerry Claridge sentenced for stealing from 81-year-old

A care worker who was secretly filmed stealing from an 81-year-old woman has been handed a suspended sentence.

Kerry Claridge, 32, admitted taking money and cigarettes from widow Joyce Cooper who was recovering from a stroke at her home in Portsmouth.

She was caught on a hidden camera installed by Mrs Cooper's grandson after he became suspicious.

Claridge was given a 12-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay £250 compensation..

