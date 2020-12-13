A heritage railway unable to run services for four months has had a spectacular Christmas makeover.

The S-15 freight locomotive is one of two steam trains on the Mid Hants Railway's Watercress Line in New Alresford to be fitted with 13,000 lights.

The charity has lost about £1m in revenue this year, but government grants and support from the Heritage Lottery Fund has paid for the festive services.

Producer: Pete Doherty