The mother of a young man, who was found drowned in a river after going out to commit a crime, is urging other youngsters to learn from her son's death.

Sol Hemy was found in the River Itchen in Southampton in September last year, after he and four others broke into an illegal cannabis farm in the city.

The men he was with were given prison sentences earlier this week.

Mr Hemy's mother Elaine Hemy is calling for youngsters tempted by crime to think of their families and avoid such a dangerous path.

