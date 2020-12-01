Piles of patient data were left unsecured in an abandoned care home more than 18 months after the owner promised they would be removed.

Documents - which had included care plans, photographs of injuries and bank details - were finally taken away from Westbury House in Hampshire on Saturday following a BBC investigation.

The daughter of one ex-resident, Lisa Ray-Saunders, said she was distressed by what they had found before the documents were cleared.

Building owner Dr Usha Naqvi said she had been the victim of trespassers.

