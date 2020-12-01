Westbury House: Piles of patient data cleared from care home
Piles of patient data have been filmed unsecured in an abandoned care home more than 18 months after the owner promised they would be removed.
Documents - which had included care plans, photographs of injuries and bank details - were finally taken away from Westbury House in Hampshire on Saturday following a BBC investigation.
Relatives of one ex-resident said the removal should have happened sooner.
Building owner Dr Usha Naqvi said she had been the victim of trespassers.
