Home videos show Elizabeth Dixon before her death
The death of a premature baby in 2001 led to a "20-year cover-up" of mistakes by health workers, an independent inquiry has found.
Elizabeth Dixon, from Hampshire, died due to a blocked breathing tube shortly before her first birthday.
The government, which ordered the inquiry in 2017, said the mistakes in her care were "shocking and harrowing".
A report on the inquiry by Dr Bill Kirkup said some of those involved had been "persistently dishonest".
