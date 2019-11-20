Home videos show Elizabeth Dixon before her death

The death of a premature baby in 2001 led to a "20-year cover-up" of mistakes by health workers, an independent inquiry has found.

Elizabeth Dixon, from Hampshire, died due to a blocked breathing tube shortly before her first birthday.

The government, which ordered the inquiry in 2017, said the mistakes in her care were "shocking and harrowing".

A report on the inquiry by Dr Bill Kirkup said some of those involved had been "persistently dishonest".