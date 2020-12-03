Fundraiser for Portsmouth Down’s syndrome charity tops £40,000
A virtual fundraiser has seen more than £40,000 raised for a Down's syndrome charity.
People in Portsmouth have got involved through various challenges featuring the number 21.
The T21 Challenge was organised by Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association and named after the medical term for Down's syndrome, trisomy 21.
The charity provides specialist services across the UK supporting development and education, and training to assist professionals and families.
Video journalist: Charlie Edmonds
