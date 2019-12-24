BBC News

Southampton girl Elle, 8, inspires homeless clothing donations

An eight-year-old girl who started making packed lunches for homeless people has now persuaded her school to get involved.

Elle, from Southampton, has organised a harvest festival where she asked people to donate clothes instead of food.

She ended up with a lorry load of donations that are now being given to the city's rough sleepers.

Video journalist: Matt Treacy

