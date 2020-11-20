The killer of teenager Louise Smith bought pizza after murdering the 16-year-old in woodland, a court has heard.

Jurors were shown CCTV of Shane Mays, 30, shopping on the morning of the teenager's disappearance, when police believe she was still alive, and in the afternoon - when it is thought she was dead - buying pizzas in Iceland in Havant.

Louise went missing on 8 May and her burnt body was found 13 days later.

Mays admits manslaughter but denies murder.

The trial continues.